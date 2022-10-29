NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,308 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 33,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 93,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 14,411 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.85.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA traded up $6.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.34. The company had a trading volume of 52,103,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,298,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $344.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

