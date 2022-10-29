O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) Shares Down 3.6%

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OQMGF – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 4,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 12,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.
O3 Mining Trading Down 3.6 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36.
About O3 Mining
O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the projects located in Ontario and Quebec. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.
