Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Purchased by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 41,307 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 37.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 13,734 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 19.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,930,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,687,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oceaneering International

In other Oceaneering International news, VP Earl Childress bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 80,485 shares in the company, valued at $637,441.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Earl Childress purchased 10,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $79,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 80,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,441.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 10,731 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $83,379.87. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,476.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 48,331 shares of company stock worth $374,142 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oceaneering International Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OII. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $524.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

