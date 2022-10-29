Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Onconova Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %
Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.52. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18.
Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 6,797.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
