Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.52. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 6,797.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTX. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the period. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

