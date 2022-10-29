OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) dropped 8.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 454,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,325,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OCFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $1.85 to $1.59 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

OneConnect Financial Technology Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.88 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a negative return on equity of 29.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 4,262.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49,145 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 42.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,177,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 652,111 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 935.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 145,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 131,174 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 530.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 117,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 261.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 459,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 332,393 shares in the last quarter. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

