Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,783 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,758,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,534,218. The company has a market cap of $208.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day moving average of $72.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Oracle to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.58.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

