Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,647 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 106,392 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Oracle by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 269,576 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after acquiring an additional 38,538 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Oracle by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Oracle stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,758,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,534,218. The company has a market capitalization of $208.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

