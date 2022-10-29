Orchid Market Capitalization Reaches $65.56 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $65.56 million and $1.95 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0949 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

