O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $32.35-32.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $31.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.10-14.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $32.35-$32.85 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $797.33.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $23.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $836.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,722. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $839.22. The company has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $721.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $680.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 432.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 31.95 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total value of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 279,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,168,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total value of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 279,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,168,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total transaction of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,137.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,117 shares of company stock valued at $34,307,781 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.