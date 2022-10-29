O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $32.35-$32.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.10 billion-$14.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.15 billion. O’Reilly Automotive also updated its FY22 guidance to $32.35-32.85 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut O’Reilly Automotive from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $797.33.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY traded up $23.08 on Friday, hitting $836.30. 567,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,722. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $839.22. The company has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $721.77 and its 200-day moving average is $681.02.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 432.00% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.07 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 31.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,117 shares of company stock worth $34,307,781. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 72.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 124.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.2% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

