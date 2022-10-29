Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.96-0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paramount Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.96-$0.98 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Shares of Paramount Group stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $6.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,005,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.66 and a beta of 1.18. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,550.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,398,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,131 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 116.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,436,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 771,784 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 212.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,126,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 765,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Paramount Group by 51.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,993,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,748,000 after acquiring an additional 677,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Paramount Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,344,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,420,000 after acquiring an additional 384,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

