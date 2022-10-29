Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.96-0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paramount Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.96-$0.98 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.40.
Paramount Group Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of Paramount Group stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $6.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,005,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.66 and a beta of 1.18. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72.
Paramount Group Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,398,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,131 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 116.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,436,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 771,784 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 212.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,126,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 765,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Paramount Group by 51.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,993,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,748,000 after acquiring an additional 677,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Paramount Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,344,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,420,000 after acquiring an additional 384,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.20% of the company’s stock.
Paramount Group Company Profile
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paramount Group (PGRE)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.