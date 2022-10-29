Pax Dollar Market Cap Reaches $942.20 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004794 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $942.20 million and approximately $13.00 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001246 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000686 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002261 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00019074 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000171 BTC.
Pax Dollar Token Profile
Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.
