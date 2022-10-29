PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $533.05 million and $8.69 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for $1,639.08 or 0.07886980 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 325,209 tokens. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold.PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars.On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

