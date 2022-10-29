Pembridge Resources (LON:PERE) Trading Down 7.7%

Pembridge Resources plc (LON:PERE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.13 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03). Approximately 519,545 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 303,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60 ($0.03).

Pembridge Resources Stock Down 7.7 %

The company has a market cap of £2.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.12, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.83.

About Pembridge Resources

Pembridge Resources plc focuses on exploring base and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. It operates the Minto mine in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as China Africa Resources Plc and changed its name to Pembridge Resources plc in April 2017.

