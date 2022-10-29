PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.
PennyMac Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. PennyMac Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 11.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to earn $7.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.
PennyMac Financial Services Stock Up 16.9 %
PFSI opened at $55.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.23.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Derek Stark sold 5,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $323,017.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $713,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,269.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Stark sold 5,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $323,017.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,646 shares of company stock worth $4,132,449 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 39.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 12.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,703,000 after acquiring an additional 379,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.
PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.