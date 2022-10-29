PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

PennyMac Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. PennyMac Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 11.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to earn $7.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Up 16.9 %

PFSI opened at $55.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $511.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.70 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Derek Stark sold 5,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $323,017.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $713,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,269.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Stark sold 5,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $323,017.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,646 shares of company stock worth $4,132,449 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 39.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 12.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,703,000 after acquiring an additional 379,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

