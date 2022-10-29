Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €205.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($209.18) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($255.10) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays set a €265.00 ($270.41) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €207.00 ($211.22) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €198.00 ($202.04) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of RI stock opened at €175.85 ($179.44) on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($109.44) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($139.03). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €184.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €184.55.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

