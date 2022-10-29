Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Short Interest Update

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a growth of 94.0% from the September 30th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.7 days.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

Shares of PDRDF traded down 1.95 on Friday, reaching 170.00. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of 164.11 and a 52-week high of 246.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 180.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 187.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Pernod Ricard from €256.00 ($261.22) to €277.00 ($282.65) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 229.40.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

