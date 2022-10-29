Persistence (XPRT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $482,429.00

Persistence (XPRT) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Persistence has a market capitalization of $83.20 million and approximately $482,429.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Persistence token can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00003062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Persistence has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003006 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 66.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000355 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,361.69 or 0.30867802 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000488 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012056 BTC.
Persistence Token Profile
Persistence was first traded on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 153,677,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,977,867 tokens. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one. Persistence’s official message board is medium.com/persistence-blog. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Persistence Token Trading
