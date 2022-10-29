Persistence (XPRT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $482,429.00

Persistence (XPRT) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Persistence has a market capitalization of $83.20 million and approximately $482,429.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Persistence token can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00003062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Persistence has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Persistence Token Profile

Persistence was first traded on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 153,677,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,977,867 tokens. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one. Persistence’s official message board is medium.com/persistence-blog. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Persistence Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers).The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics.Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

