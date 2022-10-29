Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 9,323 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.44% of Werner Enterprises worth $11,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.5% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.8% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.0% in the second quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 13,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

WERN opened at $38.74 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $48.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $836.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.22 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

Insider Transactions at Werner Enterprises

In other news, Director Carmen A. Tapio bought 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,374.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at $265,184.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Werner Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.