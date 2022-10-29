Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $10.68 Million Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $10,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 97.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.4% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 105.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,001 shares in the company, valued at $244,000.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $56,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,271 shares in the company, valued at $293,457.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $203,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,400 shares of company stock worth $508,114 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of research firms recently commented on FIBK. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.74 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 88.17%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

