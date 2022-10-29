Personal Capital Advisors Corp Increases Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,867 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $11,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000.
Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $45.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.58. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $57.10.
About Schwab US Broad Market ETF
Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.
