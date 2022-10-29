Personal Capital Advisors Corp Sells 598 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4,750.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $42,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,034 shares of company stock worth $25,514,241. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $242.64 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.82 and its 200 day moving average is $227.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.73.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

