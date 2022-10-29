PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) PT Lowered to $16.00

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PetIQ to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Shares of PETQ opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $246.75 million, a P/E ratio of -17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.54. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $27.09.

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $252.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.28 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. On average, analysts forecast that PetIQ will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 1.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,834,000. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 51.3% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 244,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 82,847 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PetIQ by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,842,000 after acquiring an additional 36,461 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in PetIQ by 111.9% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 145,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 76,770 shares during the period.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

