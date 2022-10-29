Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Pilbara Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Pilbara Minerals alerts:

Pilbara Minerals Price Performance

PILBF opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. Pilbara Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $3.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24.

About Pilbara Minerals

Pilbara Minerals Limited explores for, develops, and operates mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pilbara Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilbara Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.