Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $0.44 on Major Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $85.46 million and approximately $116,066.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00002103 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.25 or 0.00259481 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00086531 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00066731 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003362 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,408,642 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

