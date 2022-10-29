Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-$1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plexus from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Plexus from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.50.

Plexus Stock Performance

PLXS traded up $2.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,153. Plexus has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $100.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at Plexus

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.32 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plexus will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,263,526.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $334,267.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,263,526.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,838 in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plexus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,052,000 after acquiring an additional 15,398 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,523,000 after acquiring an additional 15,426 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Plexus by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 305,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,981,000 after acquiring an additional 22,947 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Plexus by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 609.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

