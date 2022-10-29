PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) PT Raised to C$28.00 at Raymond James

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PSK. ATB Capital upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$23.25.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PSK opened at C$21.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.08 billion and a PE ratio of 19.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.13. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$12.75 and a 12 month high of C$22.06.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$154.70 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.06%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.