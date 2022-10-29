Primis Financial Corp. (FRST) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Primis Financial Stock Performance

Primis Financial stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. Primis Financial has a 1 year low of $11.99 and a 1 year high of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18. The company has a market cap of $318.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Primis Financial will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Primis Financial

About Primis Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRST. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Primis Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Primis Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

