Primis Financial Corp. (FRST) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.
Primis Financial stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. Primis Financial has a 1 year low of $11.99 and a 1 year high of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18. The company has a market cap of $318.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.
Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Primis Financial will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.
