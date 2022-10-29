PROG (NYSE:PRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.32-$2.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.58 billion-$2.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.63 billion. PROG also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.32-2.38 EPS.

PROG Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRG traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.17. The company had a trading volume of 710,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,410. PROG has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $873.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.85.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. PROG had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $649.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that PROG will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRG shares. TheStreet cut PROG from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on PROG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, CFO Brian Garner acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.39 per share, with a total value of $48,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,960.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Curtis Linn Doman acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Garner bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.39 per share, with a total value of $48,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,960.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 53,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,243 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in PROG by 14.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 156,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PROG by 50.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in PROG by 258.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 38,274 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in PROG by 276.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 40,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PROG by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 307,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 71,044 shares during the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.