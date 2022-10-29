Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 94.1% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 419,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Get Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of PSAGW stock remained flat at $0.04 on Friday. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.