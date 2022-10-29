Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Insider Sells $1,240,000.00 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTAGet Rating) insider Michael J. Malecek sold 20,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PRTA stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.24. 617,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,063. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average of $33.61. Prothena Co. plc has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -253.46 and a beta of 0.49.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.37). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.12 million. Equities analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRTA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Prothena by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Prothena by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prothena by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

