Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) Short Interest Down 19.1% in October

Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the September 30th total of 26,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Provident Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of PAQC traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 347,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,571. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. Provident Acquisition has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $275 million, a PE ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Provident Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the first quarter worth $87,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the first quarter worth $148,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the first quarter worth $407,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the first quarter worth $997,000. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provident Acquisition

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

