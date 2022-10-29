QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $354.54

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 354.54 ($4.28) and traded as high as GBX 358 ($4.33). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 357 ($4.31), with a volume of 3,290,549 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.62) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 355 ($4.29) to GBX 375 ($4.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.32) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

QinetiQ Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 341.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 354.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of £2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,397.33.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.