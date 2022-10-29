Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $2.93 on Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.93 or 0.00014095 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $306.20 million and $42.42 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,619.91 or 0.07784530 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00087916 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00033934 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00064704 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000532 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00014884 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00026196 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000294 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,390,450 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

