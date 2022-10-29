Quantstamp Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $228,414.00 (QSP)

Quantstamp (QSP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $12.43 million and approximately $228,414.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,669.73 or 0.31990454 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012494 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants.Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts.”

