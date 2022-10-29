Quantum Trading Down 24.2% Over Last Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $3.22 or 0.00015522 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $1.80 billion and approximately $181,041.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,754.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007567 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003634 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00054190 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00044925 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00022147 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004777 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00255371 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 3.47504471 USD and is down -23.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,004.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.