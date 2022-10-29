Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.23

Questerre Energy Co. (TSE:QEC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.23 and traded as high as C$0.24. Questerre Energy shares last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 9,500 shares traded.

Questerre Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.70 million and a PE ratio of 23.50.

Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.01 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Questerre Energy Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Questerre Energy

Questerre Energy Corporation acquires, explores, and develops non-conventional oil and gas projects in Canada. It produces tight oil, oil shale, shale oil, and shale gas. The company primarily holds 40,800 acres located in Kakwa, west central Alberta, including a 25% working interest in 10,080 acres in Kakwa Central; 50% working interest in 4,480 acres in Kakwa North; 50% interest in 22,400 acres in Kakwa West; and 50% interest in 3,840 acres in Kakwa South.

