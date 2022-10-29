Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Stock Position Lowered by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lessened its position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Radiant Logistics worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the first quarter worth $64,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $6.05 on Friday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $8.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $299.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

