Radio Caca Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $95.09 million and approximately $27.18 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.66 or 0.01483956 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005482 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00019628 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00043739 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000566 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.71 or 0.01872391 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001649 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,566,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.radiocaca.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @radiocacanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

