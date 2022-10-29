Radix Price Hits $0.0581 (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Radix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0581 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Radix has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. Radix has a market cap of $272.22 million and $730,847.00 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Radix alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,630.03 or 0.31887744 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012454 BTC.

Radix Coin Profile

Radix’s launch date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,687,413,634 coins. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.