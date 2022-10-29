Raymond James Cuts Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $149.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 target price on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.50.

Waste Connections Price Performance

WCN stock opened at $132.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.35.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.25%. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 193.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,643,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699,706 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 5,087.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,530,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,495 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 1,392.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,865,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,616 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 226.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 888,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,207,000 after purchasing an additional 616,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,046,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,727,000 after purchasing an additional 474,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

