RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Short Interest Up 89.6% in October

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, an increase of 89.6% from the September 30th total of 45,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 195,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealNetworks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNWK. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,018,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 568,629 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

RealNetworks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RNWK remained flat at $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. 26,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,988. The company has a market cap of $33.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.63. RealNetworks has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.69.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a negative net margin of 38.87%.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

