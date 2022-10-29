Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Down 6.2%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.64 and last traded at $30.64. Approximately 15,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 956,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.66.

RETA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.55.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.12). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,045.98% and a negative return on equity of 190.87%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.00) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

