Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RWT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust Price Performance

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $14.17.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.72%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently -129.58%.

Redwood Trust declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 11.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RWT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Redwood Trust to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research downgraded Redwood Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Redwood Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Articles

