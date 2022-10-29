Reko International Group (OTCMKTS:RKIGF) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Reko International Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKIGF – Get Rating) were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.84. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 281% from the average daily volume of 525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Reko International Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86.

About Reko International Group

Reko International Group Inc designs and manufactures various engineered products and services for original equipment manufacturers and their tier suppliers in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the design and construction of specialty machines and lean cell factory automation solutions, and robotics integration; high precision custom machining of critical components and assemblies; and plastic injection and compression acoustic molds.

