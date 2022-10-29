Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on November 30th

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

Reynolds Consumer Products has a payout ratio of 56.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.04. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $32.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.73 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after buying an additional 39,307 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 784.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 108,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on REYN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

