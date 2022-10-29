Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.00 million-$240.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.24 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ribbon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.25.

Ribbon Communications stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 224,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,893. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $6.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Swarth Investments Ltd. acquired 1,639,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,435,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,679,003.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 103.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 226.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 26,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

