Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Short Interest Down 18.0% in October

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 954,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Rigetti Computing Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTI traded down 0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching 2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 421,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,019. Rigetti Computing has a 52 week low of 1.60 and a 52 week high of 12.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.06, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 2.48 and its 200 day moving average is 4.57.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.06 by -0.03. The business had revenue of 2.13 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Rigetti Computing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 9.67.

In other Rigetti Computing news, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 17,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.65, for a total value of 81,872.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,178,367 shares in the company, valued at 5,479,406.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 17,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.65, for a total value of 81,872.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,178,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,479,406.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 6,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.01, for a total transaction of 25,631.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 495,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,986,874.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 520,309 shares of company stock worth $2,156,344.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth $135,968,000. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,338,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,528,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,505,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth approximately $5,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

About Rigetti Computing

(Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.