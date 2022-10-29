Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Gap Up to $27.46

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.46, but opened at $28.56. Riley Exploration Permian shares last traded at $28.66, with a volume of 322 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Riley Exploration Permian from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average of $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $571.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Riley Exploration Permian Increases Dividend

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.16. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $88.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is 39.08%.

Insider Transactions at Riley Exploration Permian

In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $30,511.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,188.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $30,511.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,188.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 3,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $55,371.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,769,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,130,348.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 39,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,973 and have sold 74,131 shares valued at $1,895,470. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Riley Exploration Permian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 233.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

