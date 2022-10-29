Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Price Hits $1,708.11 on Top Exchanges

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for $1,708.11 or 0.08178132 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $182.06 million and $620,459.00 worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 3,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,585 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/www.reddit.com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 3,807 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,649.89520622 USD and is up 4.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $1,000,155.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

